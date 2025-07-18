Nueces County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Tesla Plant near Robstown

Deputies with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office are investigating a bomb threat at the Tesla plant outside of Robstown.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office Public Liaison Natalie Williams, the threat was made just before 2 p.m. on Friday at the Tesla Lithium Refinery plant on County Road 28, south of Robstown.

Nueces County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene. There are no other details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we receive more information.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!