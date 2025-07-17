Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nueces County Public Health District opens up free satellite clinic for Robstown residents

ROBSTOWN, Texas — If you're living in Robstown, and you're in need of health services, listen up.

The Nueces County Public Health District Satellite Clinic is available Tuesdays and Thursdays for its "no-cost health services."

Those services include diabetes screening, blood pressure screening, BMI screening, total cholesterol screening, STI/HIV testing, flu vaccines, and childhood vaccines for those who qualify.

It'll be held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Johnny Calderon Building, 710 E. Main St., 78380.

