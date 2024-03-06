Nueces County Precinct three election results

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nueces County Precinct 3 will soon be looking at two candidates for its November election.

Incumbent Democrat candidate John Marez took the lead on Election Day with over 54 percent of votes, while Joe Ortiz had 44 percent of votes in unofficial returns.

Marez said even though this isn’t his first rodeo, he is looking forward to continuing to work on his campaign ahead of November's general election.

"We have done this already before, it is about the community, it is abut knowing what is right for the community, and it is not about the party, it is about working together with our partnerships, and working closely with our Republicans colleagues," Marez said. "I have with our Democratic colleagues, and so we will continue to work to make Nueces County successful because those counties that are successful in our state are putting aside differences and working together."

Meanwhile, in the Republican primary, Larry Cantu took the lead with 61% of votes.

Cantu said he is grateful to those who came out and voted for him and he is looking forward for what is next.

"It is all about collaboration and team work, my career through 10 years of political involvement six years in the City Council of Robstown, currently serving on the school board for Robstown ISD, again it is more what can we do as a team to assist our community and move us forward," Cantu said.

Cantu was running against Rene Cervantes in the Republican race.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Cervantes died of colon cancer on Monday.

Cantu shared condolences to Cervantes's family and thanked him for all his years of service.

