New program at Seale Junior High gives students their first taste of on camera experience

ROBSTOWN, TX — The 'Weevil Weekly' gives students a media experience by giving updates, exclusive interviews, and the happenings going on at school. You can check for updates on the Seale Junior High Facebook page here.

Fernando Arevalo Polo Paredez with his Theatre Arts class

The program is part of the theatre arts class at Seale Junior High, where students also learn script writing, plays, and improv. The Weevil Weekly is shot once a week as students rotate between various roles. This includes being co-hosts on camera, the stage crew, program directors, and audience members.

“They serve as reporters, because they actually report to us what's going on in the school, what games, what's the score, just to keep people informed,” said Polo Paredez, the organizer of the program.

Polo Paredez, a theatre arts teacher at Seale Junior High started the program in hopes of keeping the students active at school and helping them get out of their shells.

Fernando Arevalo Two students of the Theatre Arts class

“One thing I wanted to do with the Weevile Weekly, is give an update, and let parents, and people in the community in the know of what we do here, and what our kids are exposed to,” said Paredez.

Each week the designated students set up the set, as well as go over what weekly news they will give, and then do a run-through before recording on camera. The video is then edited before it is uploaded to the Seale Junior High Facebook page by Paradez. The hope is to eventually add editing, and shooting a camera as a duty for the students.