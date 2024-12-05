New motherhouse for the Sisters of Society of Our Most Holy Trinity in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Sisters of Society of Our Most Holy Trinity in Robstown have a brand-new place to call home, and they couldn’t be more excited.

After two years of designing and planning and anticipation, the Sisters are set to move into their new $7.5 million facility, thanks to the generous support of the local community.

They raised funds through campaigns and received generous donations from many community members.

In March 2014, one of their facilities experienced a devasting fire, leaving some of the sisters without a home. Many of them have been moved to different facilities around the world.

Sister Mediatrix tells KRIS 6 News that they currently have five facilities out of which they serve, but thanks to the new building, they will be able to house 18 sisters in their new home. This means that now, they will only be using three out of the five.

The new facility is designed to serve the needs of active and elderly Sisters, offering a peaceful and supportive environment in which they can continue their spiritual journey.

They will have a spacious library and even a fully equipped gym.

Sister Mediatrix, who is excited about the move, spoke about the purpose behind the new space.

The building features 18 rooms, with 9 ADA-compliant rooms to ensure the Sisters who require additional care have access to the accommodations they need.

Sister Marie Aloysius, who has been serving for over 20 years, shared her thoughts on the new facility.

“Right now, we have about 15 Sisters moving in, but we expect to be at full capacity soon, but if we would like to expand in the future we have the space,” she said.

For those who don't know what a motherhouse is, Sister Aloysius says it's like a house that is the headquarters where all the sisters from around the world can come back and call it their home.

This facility was made possible by the community's efforts, and the Sisters are incredibly grateful for the support they've received.

“Though I can’t name everyone, please know that our gratitude for your prayers, time, and love is deeply felt,” Sister Aloysius said.

For Sister Mediatrix, this space represents a home and a sanctuary for the Sisters to recharge and connect.

"After Mass, we’ll spend our Sundays here together,” she said. “We have our little living room for relaxation.

The Sisters of the Society of Our Most Holy Trinity will move into their new home before the end of the year.

As they settle in, they look forward to continuing their mission of faith, prayer, and service to the community with a renewed sense of peace and purpose.

