NEC hosts its inaugural Stuff a Trunk back to school event

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Nueces Electric Cooporatitive held a 'Stuff A Truck' event in Robstown on Friday. The event ran from 9 am to 3 pm, and was used to gather school supplies for students in the community in need.

Anyone could come by NEC's building and drop off essential school supplies for all grade levels. The supplies included pens, paper, notebooks, binders, and even earbuds. Monetary donations were also accepted. Anyone that donated also got a chance to snap a photo with the NEC bucket truck.

“It’s great, some parents have more than one kid. It’s hard to buy supplies for all of your children. If we can help the schools, and stock them up so they don’t have to worry so much about the kids, I think thats great." - says Christy Melendez (Chair of NEC’s Employee Engagement Committee).

Fernando Arevalo

The NEC says they received much more supplies than expected, and they are hoping to make this event an annual one. Now that the event is over, the school supplies will be donated to surrounding schools in the Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces County area.