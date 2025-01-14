NCJLS homemaking contestants prepare for stiff competition

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It was a busy day over at the Robstown fairgrounds as the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show activities continued.

On the agenda for Monday, Jan. 13, is the homemaking entries check-in. This year, over 3,200 entries came through the door, 53 exhibitors from 32 schools across Nueces County brought items in.

There are 6 divisions in this category, including food, clothing, photography and more.

Some of these students started their projects as early as March of last year, and have entered in more than one category. The projects ranged from meals to cutting boards and even throw blankets.

Despite there being different students from different schools, they all have the same goal, to win awards.

"It's a great opportunity for these kids to learn time management," NCJLS Homemaking Superintendent Janet Coburn said. "To learn coordination, and to learn life skills."

The judging will continue through tomorrow, and awards will be given 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

If you would like to see the student's projects. You can go on Wednesday, from noon to 7 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.