More concerns raised over proposed green ammonia plant at commissioners court

On Wednesday, many residents spoke up at the Nueces County Commissioner’s meeting about a plan to bring a green ammonia plant near Calallen and Robstown.

"The fact that we had to find out about this ammonia plant off some signs on a vacant property," Rachel Caballero, a Calallen resident said.

Residents raised their voices and expressed how they fear this proposed green ammonia plant could come to their backyards and the lack of transparency this issue has had.

"It doesn’t make sense to me and a lot of other people I feel like the location is unsafe, I feel like it is irresponsible, and I even feel like it is unethical to build something like that with a substance too volatile and lethal, in the back yard of so many citizens," Susan Gallager, Calallen said.

"I don’t understand why we cannot conceptually grasp that we are a community here, we want to live a community life, we do not want to be a petrochemical town," Caballero said.

Residents said the proposed location for this plant is too close to their neighborhoods and it’s not the correct location.

"I would beg, plead, to every one of you to drive out to that location and get out and feel what it feels like out here, that is why I moved out here. I raised chickens, I raised my sons in my house, and I moved out here to be in a ruralist atmosphere," Gallager said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner John Marez responded to these comments saying at the moment Avina Clean Hydrogen has not come to the court at all for any direction or support.

But the county court will support the community and hear out their needs.

"We heard them loud and clear, that is why I asked for our staff to put this on item on the next agenda so that we could have an actual public discussion on this, but as it seems most of us do not have much information at this point," Marez said.

John Marez said he encourages all concerned citizens to attend the next meeting scheduled March 6th.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.