Meet Mrs. Hunt, the longest tenured teacher at Robstown ISD

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Mrs. Hilma Hunt is a Spanish I teacher at Robstown Early College High School. She started her teaching career back in 1976 and says she still loves what she does.

In her 48-year career, she has worked at Ortiz Intermediate Middle School, Seale Junior High, and now at Robstown Early College High School. She says the coolest part of her job is teaching the children of the students she once taught.

Fernando Arevalo Mrs. Hilma Hunt with Mrs. Maribel Trevino, who now serves as principal of Robstown Early College High School

"My husband always made fun of me, and said, "I think you taught everyone in Robstown now, you’ve been there so long.” I’ll tell the students, oh yeah your mom was my student, or your dad was my student. And here I am now, ushering their kids out of high school now.” - Mrs. Hilma Hunt (Longest Tenured Teacher at Robstown ISD)

Mrs. Hunt actually retired in 2006, after teaching for 30 years. It was a short-lived retirement when she decided to come back immediately to tutor students at Ortiz Intermediate. She points to her time as a young child playing school with friends, where she always chose the teacher role.

“People ask me all the time “Why are you still here?” It's just a passion that I have. I know I was meant to be here, I love helping the students,” Hunt said.

Mrs. Hunt says being in a community like Robstown, and teaching Spanish has gotten her closer to her heritage. This is because she teaches Robstown students about their Hispanic culture. According to worldpopulationreview.com Robstown is 95.5% Hispanic, with only 38.5% speaking Spanish.

As far as when she may retire, she had this to say:

"I love what I do, I don't know if I will be back next year, but time will tell."

