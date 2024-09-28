Majesty Outdoors aims to help mentor fatherless youth in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Tx — There is no job harder than being a parent, even more so as a single parent. But one nonprofit is looking to lend a helping hand.

Majesty Outdoors is a mentorship program for fatherless youth, that gives kids up to 18 years of age the opportunity to participate in various outdoor activities.

The Robstown chapter began in January after members of Majesty Outdoors received feedback from residents wanting the program to be a part of the community. One thing that Majesty Outdoors noticed, was that some children in Robstown were not being raised by either parent and were being raised by their grandparents.

The nonprofit has several chapters all throughout the Coastal Bend including in Alice, Flour Bluff, and most recently opening a new chapter in Portland.

Youth that are aged 8-18 years that are being mentored are called 'Tidechangers' and meet on a weekly basis. 'Estrellas' refers to the mothers, or grandmothers and they are involved in a life coaching and empowerment program under the umbrella of Majesty Outdoors. Youth under the age of 8 years of age are referred to as 'Puddle jumpers'.

“I understand what that looks like, because my father died when I was two, and I grew up in a poorer neighborhood," Carolina Sizemore, the Director of Programs at Majesty Outdoors said. "So sometimes, we have that thought pattern that that's all can happen with my family. Since no one in my family has ever graduated high school or college, I won't either. We wanna show these kids what is possible.”

Fernando Arevalo Two tidechangers play tug of war basketball

Fishing, kayaking, golfing and archery are just some of the outdoor lessons the Tide Changers can be involved in, with faith-based lessons also being part of the activities.

Lessons are part of a six-week series, and once the series is up, the Tide Changers can participate in that activity. The activities are meant to build confidence in children and show them more can be attained for themselves if they work for it.

“Some people look at the activities we do, and say “oh those are just sporting activities.” But we help them see their potential. Lets take archery, when we teach them to aim at their goal, and actually hit it. What is your potential in the future, what does that mean about you in school?” Sizemore said.

Fernando Arevalo some tide changers getting kayaking lessons

Carolina said that term 'fatherlessness' sometimes gets lost in translation as it doesn't always mean the father isn't in the child's life, such as when parents decide to co-parent after a divorce.

“We have kids that actually have fathers that are stationed in the military somewhere else, or maybe even in the oilfield, where the father is not in the home long-term to be available to provide the activities that Majesty Outdoors provides," she said.

The Robstown chapter of Majesty Outdoors has their meetings every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Solomon P. Ortiz Intermediate School.

If you would like to get involved with Majesty Outdoors, you can click here. If you would like to donate to this organization. You can click here.