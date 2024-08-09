Las Palmas no more! Say hello to the Cottonpicker Food Mart!

ROBSTOWN — The popular corner store 'Las Palmas' closed its doors nearly ten years ago, and now is back, under a new name and new ownership!

N/A Las Palmas was a popular destination for neighborhood kids of Robstown

The store lies on the corner of Bosquez St. and Benavides St., directly across from the Robstown Early College High School stadium making it a popular destination for high schoolers before and after school looking for a snack or just a place to hang out. Citizens living in the Bluebonnet and GI Forum area, loved to go here because it was within walking distance of their neighborhood.

Gwenda Gamez, the new owner of the Cotton Picker Food Mart, says giving this store back to the community means a lot to her.

“It just feels like nostalgic. The people just like it, this was their spot, its our neighborhood little corner spot, and we’re all just glad it's back open." says Gwenda Gamez (Cotton Picker Food Mart Owner).

Gwenda says opening her own store was something she has always wanted to do. She plans to bring many of the nostalgic items with her as she embarks on this new journey.

"You name it, we have raspas, club sandwhiches, hot cheetos with cheese, dressed beer, and even margaritas." says Gwenda Gamez.

Gwenda says she chose the store hours 7 am to 10 pm so that students can go early before school to get whatever snacks they want before school.