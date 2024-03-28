Find out when and what improvements are coming to the Oscar Ortiz Park

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The Oscar Ortiz Park means a lot to the Robstown community, but some residents agree this park is in desperate need of repairs. Now they are finally going to get them.

“It’s a nice walking path, especially taking a quick walk around here,” Robstown resident Aaron Johnson said.

Johnson comes to this park every week and goes for walks on the trail. He said the trail could use some repairs, and sections of the trail can even be hazardous.

“It definitely needs to be smoother, and definitely needs some new coating,” Johnson said.“You worry about tripping and falling over, also it seems like sometimes you are walking on an abandoned trail.”

Kris 6 News.

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct Three John Marez said the county saw the need for upgrades since many people from Robstown and surrounding communities use the park.

“There is a large walking trail that is heavily used by the community, that has become in disrepair, a lot of people use it thorough out the day and night and also just to light up the park,” Marez said.

Marez said the project will cost roughly $1.5 million.

Marez said the county has worked closely with Nueces County Inlands Parks to identify the issues and focus on what needs to be replaced in this park.

“These are areas that are highly accessible and used for people throughout the county, so once they are fixed up we encourage everyone to go out and use them,” Marez said.

Johnson said he is looking forward to continue going on his walks, especially once the project is done.

“It is important to get out these days, especially it is better than sitting on your phone all day,” Johnson said.

Marez said bids will go out later this year and construction is expected to be done by 2025.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.