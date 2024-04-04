Find out what project TxDOT has underway on FM 1889, and what to expect while driving on this road

FM 1889, near Robstown and Calallen, is undergoing some construction, TxDOT officials said residents should expect some traffic while driving.

“We have never had any problem with this road, so I don’t understand why they are re-patching it,” Sandra Arizmendi, a resident who lives right on FM 1889, said.

Arizmendi has lived on this property for nearly ten years. Her property faces directly at this road undergoing construction, forcing her to drive past this road daily.

“We have to back out of our driveway, and there is always traffic no matter what, in the mornings, lunchtime, and in the evening,” Arizmendi said.

Arizmendi said although construction can usually be a positive thing, she didn’t see a need for FM 1889 to undergo construction since the road seemed fine.

Arismendi said the main frustration is the traffic delays she is now encountering on her daily drives.

“I did see a lot of traffic where there is normally not that much traffic, and I did see that the construction doing this type of work is scraping stuff off the road, but I don’t think you needed to block the entire road for that,” Arizmendi said.

The Public Information Officer for TxDOT, Rickey Dailey, said the project consists of minor pavement repairs and resurfacing work on the road.

“We will have a daytime lane closure. We are trying to affect the public as minimally as possible, but there will be some lane closures,” Daily said.

Dailey said the project is expected to cost $1.2 million.

“As projects come up, as road conditions determine that repairs are needed then we will do those, if funding is available, we will do that,” Dailey said.

Residents like Arismendi say FM 1889 can be a busy road, which is why they are looking forward to construction being over.

“We have funerals coming from Robstown that go through this road too, into the cemetery, and normally they are long lines too,” Arizmendi said.

Dailey said TxDOT construction is expected to last anywhere from one to two months.

