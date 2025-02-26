Semi-truck overturns on Hwy 77 southbound near CR 44; separate crash slows traffic on northbound lanes

9:25 AM UPDATE:

At 8:59 a.m., a driver on the northbound lane was slowing down to see the crash. As they were slowing all the way down, the semi-truck behind them slammed on his brakes, causing the trailer he was pulling to break free. The driver then slammed into the back of a DPS SUV that was parked on the side of the freeway.

Emergency crews shut down northbound US 77 due to the collision.

According to officials, no major injuries have been reported, and the DPS Trooper was not in his vehicle when the 18-wheeler struck the SUV. However, the entire area has been shut down, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL:

A fiery crash has shut down traffic along U.S. 77 between Robstown and Calallen.

DPS troopers and the Robstown Police Department are on the scene, diverting US 77 southbound traffic.

The crash happened at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the scene involves a tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer that caught fire and another vehicle.

As of 7:55 a.m., the fire had been extinguished and first responders are working to clear the scene.

There's no word on the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

