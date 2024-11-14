Farmers pray for rain as drought continues and water restrictions could change

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon are the region's main sources of water. The combined levels of those lakes have dropped to 21.1%, and we could soon move into Stage 3 water restrictions. The drought conditions have local farmers and ranchers praying for rain as they prepare for the upcoming planting season.

Jaime Lopez, a Nueces County Extension agent, explained that while water restrictions have little impact on most farmers in the area, the drought still presents significant hurdles— but it isn’t something new.

“That’s one of the things that in Nueces County, either we’re in a drought coming out of a drought or going into another drought, It’s typical. That is one of the issues we are always struggling with,” Lopez said.

Lopez said that Nueces County is a dry land farming area, meaning most farmers don’t irrigate.

Additionally, Lopez noted that the water available is often too salty for agricultural use and not cost-effective.

“The water that we could access is high salinity and unsuitable for irrigation,” Lopez said.

Despite these challenges, Lopez added that farmers are focused on preparing their fields for the next planting season.

"Right now, a lot of the work that’s taking place is keeping the fields clean and getting prepared for spring. If we do get a rain event, we can apply fertilizer and be ready,” Lopez said.

But in response to the ongoing drought, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is working closely with farmers to provide research and data to help them navigate the tough conditions.

The extension's efforts include sharing advice on what strategies might work best during periods of drought and providing the farmers with information and data.

Lopez remains hopeful but emphasizes the critical importance of rain.

“We’re praying for rain. It’s definitely a necessity. If we don’t get rain between now and planting time, we’ll be in a huge bind,” he said.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will hold its crop symposium for local farmers and ranchers on Friday.

