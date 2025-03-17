Driver rushed to hospital after crashing into tree

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A woman was rushed to the hospital after state troopers say she crashed into a tree near Robstown Monday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m.

According to Jim Hildreth with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man in a pickup was traveling south on FM 1889 between Robstown and Calallen near Robstown Memorial Park.

When he slowed down to turn left, the woman in the SUV behind him decided to try to pass him up when she accidentally side-swiped him.

The impact caused her to lose control of her vehicle, run off the road, and crash into a fence in someone's front yard before slamming into the tree.

Hildreth said she suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

The man in the truck was not injured.

Hildreth said the driver of the SUV will likely receive a ticket.