Controversial signs spotted near polling locations seen across Coastal Bend

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Just about everywhere you go, there is a campaign sign to your left or right asking you to vote for this person, or that person. However, some signs are raising eyebrows.

The signs have been seen in various areas of the Westside of Corpus Christi, and in Robstown. It is unknown who posted the signs, and why.

Luis Amador, a resident of Corpus Christi for over seventy years, said the signs could be considered an intimidation tactic, or purposely upsetting to Latino voters.

"I don't like the signs," Amador said. "They want to try to confuse people, and mess with their minds."

Some, like Jorge Cruz believe the signs make no difference to voters.

"It doesn't affect me or impact me at all," Cruz said. "It's a waste of money by whoever made them."

On the bottom of any campaign sign there is a disclaimer, a transportation code, along with a reference to who paid for the sign.

That's because according to Chapter 255 of the Election Code, it is required by state law to include these on any political advertising. The signs referencing illegal voting has none of these disclaimers, codes, or references.

Political consultant Joseph Ramirez, who has worked on many political campaigns over the last 25 years, both in state-wide and federal campaigns, believes the signs have racist implications.

“The purpose is very clear. They are targeting rural areas like in Robstown and the Westside of Corpus Christi." Ramirez said. "They know a majority of voters who come out of there are Hispanic and they want to imply that Hispanics are illegals and we shouldn’t be involved in casting the vote.”

According to Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands, because they are beyond one hundred feet from beyond the outside doors of polling locations, they are outside her authority to remove them.

KRIS 6 News did reach out to the Secretary of State, but have not heard back at this time.

