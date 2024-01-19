Competition coming to a close for the 2024 Nueces County Junior Livestock show

ROBSTOWN, Tx — The 2024 Nueces County Junior Livestock show is wrapping up this week in Robstown, with plenty of participants showing off their best in stock.

The steer judging took place in the main arena, with several divisions like exotic market steer, American and British divisions.

Several students from across Nueces County even took part in the contest, including Victoria Garcia, who told KRIS 6 News that raising a steer is hard work.

"It takes alot of patience, because some days they dont want to go," Garcia said. "Someday they have a big grow spurt, (and) some days they want to be in a bad mood."

The parade of champions will be taking place on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. in the main arena.

