Coastal Bend officials prepare for hurricane season at regional conference

ROBSTOWN, Texas — First responders and local officials from across the Coastal Bend gathered at the Borchard Fairgrounds for the 2025 Coastal Bend Hurricane Conference to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The two-day conference provides an opportunity for emergency personnel to discuss lessons learned from past storms and receive updated information on hurricane preparedness.

"Along the Coastal Bend, there's a lot of smaller counties and there's a lot of jurisdictions that just don't have the budget to send their people to the bigger cities for these conferences," said Dee Hawkins, Emergency Management Coordinator for Nueces County.

While larger hurricane conferences are held in other parts of Texas, this regional event makes critical information accessible to smaller counties and jurisdictions with limited travel budgets.

