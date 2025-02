Due to the cold weather conditions sweeping through the Coastal Bend area, the city of Robstown will be opening a warming center at the Robstown Community Center, located at 415 Mainer Rd.

The warming center will be open from Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. to Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

