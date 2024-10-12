CHISPA TX hosts Robstown ISD candidate forum

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A unique opportunity was held at M.G.'s Pizza on Main Street for Robstown residents.

This opportunity was that CHISPA TX hosted a Robstown ISD candidate forum.

A moderator asked questions that were submitted online for candidates to answer. There was also time set aside for the audience to ask their own questions.

The non-profit organization sent invitations to all nine candidates, but only three were available to attend as the others had prior engagements. Those running had the opportunity to speak to potential voters and talk about why they wanted to run for the position.

Fernando Arevalo Residents were provided MG's Pizza and could ask questions to the candidates

"When you have people running for office, it is important for people to know who is running, and how they are going to serve the community," CHISPA TX Program Director Eilda Castillo said. "The community should have that opportunity to identify the candidates, so they can make that decision, and hopefully it'll inspire them to take part in the electoral process."

Castillo said the candidates that were not able to attend were sent those questions submitted online and will have a chance to answer and send them back to CHISPA. If they respond, the responses will be posted online on their social media platforms.

If you would like to find out more about future events, or submit a question, ask via CHISPA TX social at the links below.

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM