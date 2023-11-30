Burn Pits 360 helps veterans manage financial burdens during the holidays

ROBSTOWN, Tx — As the holidays are coming up a non profit organization is asking for your help to support our local heroes.

Leroy Torres along with his wife Rosie, are the founders of Burn Pits 360, a non profit organization that educates everyone on the impact of toxic chemical exposure and advocates for those harmed and powers veterans and their families.

This is the fourth year the group has hosted their annual Hope for Heroes, an operation where they gather donations and volunteers get together to provide gifts for veterans and first responders who are going through financial burdens.

"This year really hits home because knowing the impact (because) I was there years ago," Torres said.

Torres said during the holidays for many veterans and first responders, times can be difficult due to many circumstances.

"Losing my job, I went through that financial crisis, and it was just amazing that there was an organization there to see me through and support me through those hard times, so now that is one way that burnouts 360 is paying it forward," Torres said.

Torres said the main goal of this project is to be able to give those families in need an extra hand, especially for the veterans and first responders that may find it difficult to ask for help.

"We are used to providing the help versus receiving the help and that is what makes it more of a challenge but this a time to not focus on this because we are her to support from the heart," Torres said.

Torres said the deadline for first responders and veterans to apply is Dec. 15, to apply click here.

Torres also said all volunteers and donations are welcome. The application to volunteer is here, and all donations can be accepted here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.