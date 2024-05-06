Alley in Robstown was in desperate need of getting cleaned up, the city finally stepped in

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Monday, the City of Robstown stepped up to clean the alley on North Fourth Street, right behind the U.S. Post Office, after many complaints from residents.

“We walk on the other side of the road because we don’t really like to come through here,” Maraya Cantu, a Robstown resident, said.

Cantu walks on this street almost every day with her partner and her 2-year-old and 8-month-old.

Cantu said for a while that this alley needed to be cleaned up, and at times, they were even fearful of walking by it because of what could attract them.

“It’s the mosquitoes, the flies, and with the tall grass,” Cantu said.

After several calls from concerned residents, the city decided it was time to take action, especially since it could become a safety concern.

“It’s getting hotter, you now South Texas weather, it’s a very bad fire hazard, it can bring rats snakes and anything like that,” Thomas Moreno, with Public Works for The City of Robstown said.

Moreno said the city decided to clean up the alley before the city got worse.

“The Water Department or the Utilities Department have access to all the allies. The Gas Department, they usually clean up,” Moreno said. “Or we leave it to the residents, especially in the public areas, they clean up, they take care of that on their own, but for some places like this, it’s businesses and abandoned buildings that we have to come in and take care of it. “

Moreno said there was trash being accumulated and the grass was getting too tall and this now comes in efforts to help beautify the city, and residents agreed.

“We look forward for it being better, and we can actually walk here with our babies, without having to go through the other street and crossing the road where all the cars are, we can just walk and not worry about one street on a one street,” Cantu said.

If you have concerns about a street or an alley that needs to be cleaned up, call the city at (361) 387-4589.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.