18th Biennial Quilt Show set for Feb. 7-8 at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds

ROBSTOWN, Tx — More than 200 quilts will be on display at the 18th Biennial Quilt Show, which will be held on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, Texas.

Organizers say over 300 amazing quilts have been entered into a judged show hosted by the Coastal Bend Quilt and Needlework Guild.

"You can bid on a quilt at our live auction and various items at their silent auction. If shopping is your passion, visit our many vendors showcasing sewing machines, leather, yarns, fabrics, crafting items, and more. Bring your scissors to be sharpened and meet the author of the Virginia Davies quilt mystery series," stated organizers.

You will find an array of beautifully crafted items by guild members at the Country Store, plus a scrap trough to satisfy your appetite for large and small fabric pieces.

The "Kaleidoscope of Color" Quilt Show will feature door prizes and a live demo this weekend.

For more information, visit the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds here: Events: Kaleidoscope Of Color | RMB Fairgrounds

