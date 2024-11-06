RESULTS ARE IN: Nueces Co. District Attorney's Race

Republican incumbent James "Jimmy" Granberry has been re-elected as the Nueces County District Attorney with 55.65% of the vote.

He faced off in the race with Democrat Terry Shamsie, who obtained 44.35% of the vote, more than 13,000 votes behind Granberry.

Both candidates have practiced law for several decades. Shamsie served as a former county attorney and county court at-law judge.

District Attorney Granberry has more than 35 years of experience and was sworn into his position October 2023 after being elected by Governor Greg Abbott.

He said his motto has been focused around being "tough on crime" and wants to continue his effort of prioritizing the community.

“This country boy never expected to run for any office at all. This was thrusted upon me and I’ve accepted the challenge. I’m humbled by the faith so many people have in me and I'll continue to do what I can," Granberry said.

He also mentioned during Tuesday night's election that he wants to hire more lawyers within his office who he believes will be passionate about practicing "good law."

