Volunteers clear the way for upcoming sea turtle releases

With sea turtle release season just around the corner, local volunteers rolled up their sleeves today to make sure the beach is ready.

The University of Texas Marine Science Institute (UTMSI) organized a beach cleanup at Access Road 2, where neighbors and conservation-minded community members gathered to remove litter.

Items like water bottles, toothbrushes, and aluminum cans were among the debris collected—items that could otherwise harm sea turtles making their way back to the ocean.

One of the organizers, Zoe Ruben, a coordinator at UTMSI, emphasized the importance of understanding how human activity affects wildlife.

"Without understanding the impacts we have on our environment, it's hard to know what damage could be done," Ruben said. "Once you understand, you can educate yourselves and take the next step and become good stewards of the environment."

The cleanup effort is just one of several leading up to the highly anticipated sea turtle releases—an event that draws locals and tourists alike each year.

To learn more about upcoming cleanups or how to get involved, visit UTMSI’s website and their social media pages.

