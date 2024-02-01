“The Play That Goes Wrong” opens up at Port Aransas Community Theatre

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — The Port Aransas Community Theatre's first production of 2024, "The Play That Goes Wrong", opens up Thursday, Feb. 1, and runs through Feb. 25.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is a vibrant hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Ken Yarbrough.

The production, sponsored by Sandollar Services in Port Aransas, features eight talented actors from around the Coastal Bend.

"A play within a play, 'The Play That Goes Wrong' is a lively hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! It’s opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous," stated Annette Berksan with Port Aransas Community Theatre.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never knew you wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

"Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences," added Berksan.

For tickets or to learn more about "The Play That Goes Wrong",visit portaransascommunitytheatre.com.

Things to know before you go:

"The Play That Goes Wrong" runs Thursdays through Sundays, February 1 – 25, 2024.



Tickets are $22 per person.



The run time is approximately 2 hours.



The Port Aransas Community Theatre is located at 2327 State Highway 361 in Port Aransas