Possible drowning under investigation in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Authorities are investigating the possible drowning of a woman whose body was found floating in shallow water in Port Aransas on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman as 71-year-old Judy Garbe Mauer.

According to Port Aransas Police Chief James Stokes, officials were dispatched to Beach Marker 19 around 1:25 p.m. When emergency crews arrived, they recovered Mauer's body from the shallow water.

Chief James Stokes says investigators determined Mauer had serious medical conditions and she was visiting the beach by herself from Port Lavaca, Texas.

According to the Medical Examiner, they are still working to determine if Mauer died from drowning or if she died from a medical episode while in the water.

