Port Aransas PD issues warrants for Monday’s beach shooting

Photo provided by Port Aransas PD
27-year-old Francisco Espinoza is responsible for the beach shooting on Monday night, on March 12.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 17, 2024
PORT ARANSAS, Tx — Warrants for the person responsible for the Port Aransas shooting on March 12 has been issued.

The Port Aransas Police Department has issued two warrants for 27-year-old Francisco Espinoza, who is responsible for the beach shooting on Monday night, on March 12.

1 person was killed and another was hospitalized as a result.

The first warrant is for the murder of Christopher Welder, which is a felony in the first degree. The second warrant issued is for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is considered a felony in the second degree.

The second warrant is for a 19-year-old Alice man who was also shot by Espinoza. He survived and is recovering.

For those you have any information about Espinoza’s whereabouts, call Port Aransas PD at (361)749-6241

