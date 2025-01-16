Port Aransas Nature Preserve at Charlie’s Pasture Salt Island Trail held ribbon-cutting ceremony

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning in Port Aransas for a popular attraction heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The Salt Island trail was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. It is the last portion of the trail system to be repaired and upgraded.

"So, it's been 7 years since the destruction. Today is a great day to bring out the community and explore the trails that we once had. It has grown since then, so it's nice to get the final pieces," said Coleen Simpson, City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Director.

The repairs were made using a combination of FEMA and 10% city funds. The total cost for the 2.2-mile trail is $2,685,000.00

"The construction consisted of refurbishing the Salt Island Observation Tower, replacing shade structures, installing elevated decking with flow-through panels, crushed granite walkways, and installing concrete sidewalks," added Port Aransas officials.

Simpson is excited to see what the city of Port Aransas will do after completing this trail system for the community to enjoy.