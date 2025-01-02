Nueces County swears in newly elected officials

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A few people started off the new year with a swearing-in at the Nueces County Courthouse. On Wednesday, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott swore in four elected officials who won during the general election on November 5.

The ceremony began with Republican incumbent James "Jimmy" Granberry, who was re-elected as the Nueces County District Attorney. He won in November with 55.65% of the vote while facing off in the race with Democrat and former Nueces County criminal attorney of 36 years Terry Shamsie.

Granberry was initially sworn into the D.A.'s office back in October 2023 after formerDistrict Attorney Mark Gonzalez resigned. Since Granberry stepped foot into the D.A.'s office, he said he said his goal was to change the way the D.A.'s office operated while hiring additional prosecutors to take on more cases, decrease the number of inmates within the Nueces County Jail, and save taxpayers more money.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve as the District Attorney for the last year and a half," Granberry said, "I’m proud of going into the future and looking at it with fresh eyes.”

Sheriff John Hooper was next to take an oath during the ceremony. He first accepted the position of Nueces County Sheriff nearly six years ago.

“I’m honored to be part of such a great team because this county is trending upward in a lot of different ways," Hooper said as he thanked everyone who voted for him.

Nueces County Commissioner John Marez is back in his seat with a re-election to serve Precinct 3. Since his initial election to County Commissioner in November 2016, Marez has emphasized some of his top three priorities: infrastructure, keeping county roads, bridges, and public buildings in good condition, fiscal responsibility, and public safety.

He also previously served on city council for years, then CCISD School Board of Trustees.

“I’ll continue to serve as long as needed, as long as I am called to this position," Commissioner John Marez said. "I thank the previous court that we had. We’ve made a lot of great accomplishments.”

Finally, former city council member at-large, Mike Pusley, was sworn-in as Precinct 1 County Commissioner. During the general election, Pusley won against former Precinct 1 County Commissioner, Robert Hernandez, with at least 59% of the vote.

Pusley previously served on County Commissioners for nine years, before taking his four-year seat on city council.

“I am thrilled to be back in county government. I can’t tell you; this feels like home. I told everybody that this morning. We have some challenges here at the county, but I’m ready to meet those challenges," Pusely said.

All of those who were sworn in Wednesday morning will serve a four-year term.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.