Nueces County Sheriff's Office hosting their first ever National Night Out

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Nueces County Sheriff's Association, along with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and the Robstown Police Department, are set to host their first ever National Night Out event.

There is expected to be more than a dozen agencies in attendance for the event, where there will be K9 presentations, first responder vehicles, free puppy adoptions, a dunking booth, food, games, and tons of giveaways.

"Veterans Services will be out there giving out information. Our library will be out there with some fun games and we'll also have Animal Services out there. They're going to do free adoptions that day on site so if you're looking for a new pet to take home, come on out there and you can adopt for free that day," Nueces County Sheriff's Office Public Liaison Natalie Williams said.

The event is set to take place Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Exhibit Hall B.

National Night Out began in 1984 as a way to bring law enforcement and the community together across the nation and is now finally making its way to the coastal bend.