Nueces County opens cooling centers this week as temperatures soar

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County is taking action to help neighbors cope with extreme heat by opening cooling centers across the area.

Due to warm temperatures with even higher "feels like" conditions expected this week, the county is designating its community centers and libraries as official cooling centers.

The cooling centers will be available beginning today, June 9, through Friday, June 13, providing refuge for residents seeking relief from the heat.

Transportation assistance is also available for those who need it. Residents can ride public buses to and from cooling centers at no cost by simply informing their bus driver of their destination.

A list of cooling centers is provided below.

Nueces County

