Nueces County issues burn ban order effective immediately

NUECES COUNTY, Tx — Nueces County has issued a burn ban effective immediately for 30 days unless the county judge terminates restrictions.

The burn ban does not prohibit burns related to public health and safety, as authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Officials say household trash burning is allowed only if trash pickup is unavailable.

"If trash pickup is not available, an enclosed container such as a metal barrel may be used, but only if it has a spark and flame-arresting screen over the top of the container. Non-commercial cooking activities like backyard barbecues are still permitted," said county officials.

Beach bonfires are also prohibited during the burn ban.