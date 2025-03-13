Nueces County issues burn ban as elevated fire weather conditions are expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nueces County has issued a burn ban effective immediately until April 13, 2025.

The burn ban does not prohibit public health and safety burns, as authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Officials from Nueces County say elevated fire weather conditions are expected Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"West winds expected between 8-15 mph with relative humidity as low as 8-20% and 20-40% near the coast. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Friday and Saturday afternoons. A dryline will swing across the region Friday afternoon ahead of our next cold front Friday night into Saturday," stated officials in a social media post.

Nueces County has a Burn Ban in effect through Thursday, April 13 in unincorporated areas of the county, including a ban on beach bonfires.

"The cities of Corpus Christi and Port Aransas also have beach bonfire bans in effect through the spring break weekend. Violations are a Class C Misdemeanor with up to a $500 fine," officials added.

Residents are urged to be careful when deciding on outdoor activities that could cause wildfires.

Avoid welding or grinding equipment near grass and dry brush. In addition, avoid parking vehicles in tall, dry grass and weeds that could be ignited. Also, do not toss cigarette butts on the ground and report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.