New 'Clinic on Wheels' provides access to free health care for 15 Coastal Bend counties

South Texas Family Planning and Health Corporation unveiled its brand-new community mobile health clinic on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Corporate Headquarters, located at 4455 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 29.

The Medical Support Squad is a 40-foot two-exam room medical clinic on wheels.

The mobile medical clinic will allow patients to access a wide range of free and affordable services, labs, and prescriptions. Services include women’s health, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and a full range of birth control options, including IUDs.

“South Texas Family Planning and Health Corporation is going into the community to provide medical services to residents with limited access to care. The Clinic on Wheels (COW) will have a pharmacy and lab on board. The Medical Support Squad will provide comprehensive and preventative women’s healthcare, too,” said Chief Executive Officer Martha Zuniga.

Health screenings and treatments for diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure, respiratory infections, and sexually transmitted infections will be accessible as well.

“The mobile unit funding lets innovative providers reach patients in rural communities where health care resources are so scarce, especially for mothers. We are so grateful that the legislature recognized this need and is responding to provide the resources for women where they live,” said TWHC Chair Evelyn Delgado.

Appointments are not required to receive care at the mobile clinic.

Information about the Medical Support Squad, including future locations and requesting visits, will be available at http://www.stfphc.org/mobilehealthunit.html [stfphc.org].