Hundreds of families receive gift cards for holiday season

More than 400 families across Nueces County and Kleberg County were given food gift cards before the holiday season.

The generous donation comes from Communities In Schools (CIS) and 1PointFive. On Tuesday morning, local educators from 43 different schools across 8 districts gathered to prepare for the family's front door surprise.

KRIS 6 News followed the educators to several homes where the gift cards were presented. Every family that answered the door immediately expressed their gratitude.

“This is the most stressful time of the year for a lot of families so something like that, is a big, big win for some people and I appreciate it." recipient, Paul Mudd, said.

With help from HEB, the restricted gift card will only allow families to purchase food up to $125. Data from Feeding America shows one in six families in Texas face food insecurity.

Gloria Taylor, CEO of Communities In Schools, believes that helping families put food on the table will also assist students in their academics and overall success.

“Right now, our families are worried, and they’re stretching their dollars, but this is going to be such a blessing," Taylor said. "We try to remove those barriers that are keeping our students from being successful in the classroom.”

Representatives from 1PointFive traveled all the way from Houston for the giveaway. The company is aimed at developing solutions to remove and securely store carbon dioxide and help industrial facilities reduce their emissions.

However, their mission, along with CIS, is to make a difference in the lives of the people they serve.

“It’s a perfect timing for a program like this because lots of families in the community need that extra assistance and need that help during the holidays to provide a warm meal to a family," 1PointFive External Affairs Advisor, Anthony Valdez-Stapp, said. "We want to continue to do this year after year."

Their outreach doesn't just stop here. Both groups will provide families with food gift cards again in December.

