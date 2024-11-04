General Election 2024: Strong turnout in Nueces County for early voting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — There has been an impressive early vote turnout across the country and throughout Texas.

In Nueces County, just over 90,000 people voted in person during the early voting period from October 21st to November 1st.

That number represents nearly 44% of registered voters in Nueces County. The highest daily turnout was this past Friday when more than 10,000 early ballots were cast.

Nueces County

Statewide numbers show that nearly 9 million people voted early, and 76.4 million early votes were recorded nationally.

We want to remind you that the Corpus Christi RTA will offer free rides to polling locations on Nov. 5. All you have to do is just tell the driver that you're traveling to or from a voting location.

According to city officials, no voter registration or ID proof is required.