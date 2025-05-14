Crews to begin picking up brush in Petronila

PETRONILA, Texas — Starting tomorrow, May 14, Frontier Waste Solutions will be sending brush trucks to collect and dump brush in the Petronila area.

Crews will start at Petronila Estates, and will pick up for the remainder of the week. They will pause for the weekend so neighbors can place their brush up for pickup. Operations will resume Monday, May 19.

Crews will also reassess some areas that have been emphasized, including:



CR63/ 14

CR67 / Belk Lane

FM665 / CR69

CR24 / 69

FM666 / CR18

This cleanup is part of a broader effort to ensure the affected areas of Nueces County receive the assistance neighbors need.

