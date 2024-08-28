Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Banquete

BANQUETE, TEXAS — Officials with the city of Banquete have been notified of a mosquito pool that tested positive for West Nile virus on Aug. 28.
According to a press release from Nueces County, the infected mosquito was found in the area of the Banquete Community Center.
Residents of the area are encouraged to take the following precautions:
- Use mosquito repellant containing DEET
- Dress in long-sleeved shirts and pants
- Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active
- Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding
The Nueces County Vector Control is spraying outside the city limits of Banquete and will continue to monitor the mosquito pools.
