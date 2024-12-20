HOLIDAY TRAFFIC WOES: Drivers on I-37 are finding themselves struck in traffic

LIVE OAK, Tx — Thousands of drivers trying to get to Corpus Christi this holiday weekend have found themselves in a traffic nightmare.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, the KRIS 6 Newsroom received calls and messages from viewers asking what was happening on southbound Interstate-37. KRIS 6 quickly learned that several lanes were closed on portions of southbound I-37 due to construction.

The traffic situation became worse when a tractor semi-trailer hit a guardrail and began leaking oil. Crews arrived and cleared the roadway, reopening lanes at 11:16 a.m.

One driver told KRIS 6 News that traffic was "stop and go" near Whitsett and they were able to travel three miles in half an hour.

Then, around 1 p.m., DPS troopers were dispatched to another crash, this time on the northbound side of I-37 near mile marker 81 about a mile south of the Live Oak county rest area.

DPS is asking drivers to be patient on the roadways.