Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLive Oak County

Actions

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC WOES: Drivers on I-37 are finding themselves struck in traffic

1255Update1.JPG
Herrera, Veronica
One driver said it took a half hour to travel three miles on southbound Interstate-37.
1255Update1.JPG
Posted

LIVE OAK, Tx — Thousands of drivers trying to get to Corpus Christi this holiday weekend have found themselves in a traffic nightmare.

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, the KRIS 6 Newsroom received calls and messages from viewers asking what was happening on southbound Interstate-37. KRIS 6 quickly learned that several lanes were closed on portions of southbound I-37 due to construction.

The traffic situation became worse when a tractor semi-trailer hit a guardrail and began leaking oil. Crews arrived and cleared the roadway, reopening lanes at 11:16 a.m.

One driver told KRIS 6 News that traffic was "stop and go" near Whitsett and they were able to travel three miles in half an hour.

1255Update1.JPG
One driver described traffic on southbound Interstate 37 near Whitsett as "stop and go".

Then, around 1 p.m., DPS troopers were dispatched to another crash, this time on the northbound side of I-37 near mile marker 81 about a mile south of the Live Oak county rest area.

DPS is asking drivers to be patient on the roadways.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election Headquarters