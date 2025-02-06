Emergency personnel working multiple vehicle accident in Live Oak County

A late-night multiple-vehicle accident has turned the Orange Grove High School practice field into a temporary landing zone for medical transport helicopters.

According to a Facebook post from a member of Jim Wells County Constable Precinct 5 office, emergency responders are dealing with the aftermath of a car crash in Live Oak County at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 624 and Highway 59 on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Several people were badly injured and were transported via helicopter to receive emergency medical care.

Members of the Orange Grove Volunteer Fire Department helped set up a temporary landing zone for patients to be flown out. Two helicopters were able to help - one from HALO-Flight and one from Methodist Healthcare System in San Antonio.

KRIS 6 News tried reaching out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information regarding the crash, but has not heard back as of now.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

