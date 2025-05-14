29-year old woman killed in crash in Live Oak County

A woman died from a car crash early Tuesday morning, according to Texas Highway Patrol.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle was traveling south on Interstate 37 near mile marker 52. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, overcorrected, and struck the bridge railing, causing it to roll over.

29-year-old Kimberly Flores, the driver of the vehicle, had significant injuries and died on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by Troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in George West.

