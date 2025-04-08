US 77 lane closures set for Wednesday through Monday from Kingsville to Ricardo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Texas Department of Transportation contractor will install drainage systems at three locations along US 77, requiring various upcoming single-lane closures.

Beginning Wednesday, April 9, through Monday, April 14, a contractor will install drainage systems at three locations on US 77 southbound from Kleberg County Road 2140 south of Kingsville to Kleberg County Road 2210 in Ricardo.

Kleberg County officials say the work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and conclude by 6:30 p.m. each day.

"No work is scheduled this weekend. The contractor will close one lane of traffic on US 77 southbound while always keeping one lane of traffic open during the work," said officials.

Message boards will be in place, and law enforcement will assist with traffic control during the lane closures, so motorists should expect delays.

"All work is weather permitting. Motorists are urged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices, and speed limit signs and to slow down in the work zone and watch for workers and equipment," added officials.