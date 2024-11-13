Watch Now
'Weavers of Love' opens up to community following renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Kingsville soup kitchen that had closed its kitchen for some renovation is up and running again, so they decided to celebrate Thanksgiving a bit early.

Weavers of Love closed two months ago to renovate the kitchen and floor.

The non-profit provides meals to the poor and needy, and its motto is "Hearts for love, hands for service."

They celebrated their re-opening with a Thanksgiving lunch with turkey and all the trimmings on Tuesday.

"We have a great kitchen group. Great volunteers and servicing. We have our board here, the Weavers of Love, to help serve the desserts. So we got a really great representation of the community to help out during this great Thanksgiving luncheon," said Andy Patrick, Executive Director of Weavers of Love.

More than 100 people showed up for the grand opening luncheon.

Weavers of Love provides meals to the needy once a week on Tuesdays.

