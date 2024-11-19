TAMUK football Head Coach Michael Salinas appointed new Athletic Director

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Javelinas football program will have a new face on the sidelines, as Head Coach Michael Salinas was recently appointed as the newest Athletic Director of Texas A&M-Kingsville (TAMUK) Athletics on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

According to a press release from TAMUK, Salinas served as Interim Athletic Director after former Athletic Director Steve Roach took a job at Elon University. Salinas will step down as the Head Coach of the Javelinas football program, with Defensive Coordinator Jamison Bisch stepping into the vacant Head Coach role for now.

"I want to thank Dr. Vela for the opportunity to be able to lead the athletic program here," Salinas said. "I look forward to the opportunity to serve our coaches and student-athletes at Texas A&M-Kingsville."

Salinas was hired in 2019 as head football coach and has made a lasting impact on the Javelina football program by building a 26-19 record in his six seasons. Salinas has coached numerous all-conference players, including 2022 AFCA-first team All-American Amos Coleman. Salinas also has had three straight seven-win seasons, a feat that TAMUK football had failed to achieve since the 2004 season.

"Coach Salinas has demonstrated a singular commitment to competitive excellence and student success inside the classroom, while honoring the tremendous legacy and tradition associated with Javelina Athletics," TAMUK President Dr. Robert Vela said. "He is a leader of the highest integrity, and I am confident that, just as he transformed our football program, he will elevate Javelina Athletics to the next level."

Before his coaching career started, Salinas was a three-year letterwinner for the Javelina football program from 1995 to 1999. Under head Coach Ron Harms, Salinas was part of three LSC Championship and two West Region Championship teams.

Interim Head Coach Bisch came to TAMUK in 2023 from Eastern New Mexico University. Since his arrival, the Javelinas have had one of the top defenses in the Lone Star Conference, leading the conference in rushing defense in 2023 and finishing second in the 2024 season.

The national search for the next Javelina Football head coach and Salinas' tenure as Executive Director of Athletics will begin immediately, the release states.