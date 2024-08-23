TAMUK announces first beer sales at Javelina football games this fall

Texas A&M University-Kingsville's (TAMUK) Javelina Stadium will be introducing beer sales during football games starting fall 2024

“We are constantly assessing how best to improve the overall fan experience at Javelina Stadium," Athletics Executive Director Steve Roach said. “We have listened to feedback from our community and we are excited to introduce beer sales in response to the suggestions of our fans.”

16 oz beer cans will be available for sale at the general concession area, from when the gates open to the end of the third quarter. Attendees will be limited to two drinks per individual sale, must present ID with their purchase and cannot take the alcohol outside the stadium. Any outside alcohol is not allowed into the stadium.

Stadium security will be increased, with TAMUK Police Department ensuring a "safe and family-friendly environment."

“Our fans have consistently demonstrated their ability to celebrate responsibility during our traditional tailgates, and we are confident fans will continue to embody the spirit of Javelina Pride as we launch this new offering,” Roach said.

Sales will begin during the Javelinas’ home opener against Colorado Mesa on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

