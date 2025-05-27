Student Union Building at TAMU-Kingsville closed after fire

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Memorial Student Union Building on the Texas A&m University - Kingsville campus has been closed until further notice due to fire damage.

Officials say the fire broke out at 3:28 a.m. on Sunday. The University Police Department received the fire alarm notification, and contacted the Kingsville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials with TAMUK tell us the damage was primarily on the west wing MSUB's second floor. A building asessement is ongoing.

KRIS 6 News

All retail dining, catering services and the bookstore are closed. The welcome center and admissions have been temporarily moved to Eckhardt Hall and Student Business Services and Financial Aid were moved to the second floor of the dining hall, by Lucio Hall.

Food trucks have been invited to campus to help meet the needs of the community.

Officials with TAMUK sent KRIS 6 a statement saying, "Texas A&M University-Kingsville is grateful for the fire crews from the region who responded Sunday morning and helped contain the fire quickly. "

For the latest local news updates, <i>click here</i>, or download the <i>KRIS 6 News App.</i>

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!