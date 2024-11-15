NAS-Kingsville to receive 4 new installations to house their firetrucks

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Yesterday, the start of the project to build a facility at Kingsville-Naval Air Station to store four fire trucks was celebrated.

The current housing bay at NAS-Kingsville is not large enough for all their larger vehicles.

NAS-Kingsville Fire Chief Eric Kinman says the weather in South Texas is so harsh, and the heat could degrade their equipment. The new structure will have air conditioning, an exhaust system, and drive-thru bays, among other things.

"This project is important because the foundation here is important for the community, for the state, and for the nation. So here at this base are the Navy's trained fire pilots. So, this is very important," said Juan J. Adame, Chief of Kingsville Fire Department.

This is a project that the Kingsville Naval Air Station conducts in collaboration with the City of Kingsville and the State of Texas.

The facility is expected to be completed within about a year.

