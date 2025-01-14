Monkey business at the Sarita Checkpoint

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Border Patrol agents at the Sarita checkpoint discovered an unusual smuggling attempt.

It wasn't drugs or people that were being smuggled; it was five spider monkeys.

The monkeys were discovered hidden inside a vehicle trying to pass through the checkpoint on Highway 77.

Border Patrol agents became suspicious after a K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

The spider monkeys are now in the care of U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

They are an endangered species, and smuggling them into the country is a federal offense.

The smuggling of spider monkeys is a huge business, selling for up to $8,000 each on the black market.



